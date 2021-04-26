VolQuest - Grayson Morgan recaps trip to take in Vols' spring game

Grayson Morgan made his way from Nashville to Knoxville for the first time in several years on Saturday to be in attendance for Tennessee’s 2021 Orange and White Game.

“It went well,” Morgan told Volquest about his trip. “Got to do a campus tour and see the stadium. It was great. I loved it. That stadium is massive and the fans are going to cheer you on. I really want to see a game atmosphere because I know it’s loud in there. The culture there is good. You could tell by how many fans were in the stands.”

The offensive tackle from Montgomery Bell Academy has grown up in Nashville all of his life, but in an Auburn household. Both of Morgan’s parents graduated from Auburn. Still, he managed to make his way over to Neyland Stadium a couple of times growing up.

This time was different, however. This time it was as a recruit. A week after traveling to Starkville to see Mississippi State’s spring game, Morgan made his way to Rocky Top to see the offense Josh Heupel has brought to the Vols.

“I wanted to see what the new staff was going to bring and what was going on,” Morgan said. “I was real interested in seeing what changed from last year.

“It was good. It’s different. Last year, I don’t remember them going so fast. Now the offense goes fast and they threw that deep ball a lot. The offensive line looked solid. On those long pass plays, they were giving the quarterbacks plenty of time. And they opened up some big holes in the running game.”