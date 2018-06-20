One of the most lively sports debates among Tennessee fans is who should be on "The Mt. Rushmore of Tennessee Athletics.”

If you're 40 years old or older, one name that makes it without debate is legendary "Voice of the Vols" John Ward.



On Wednesday evening, Ward, surrounded by friends, passed away after a lengthy battle with illness.

For many of us, John Ward was Tennessee.

He was legendary voice in the golden era of college sports radio — a time when every game was not on TV. Ward's signature phrases like "Give 'em Six,” "Bottom" or "Gooo-da" cornered the market on cool and clever among college broadcasters. Ward was the voice and eyes for all of us who listened. He told the story with proper grammar and diction and a use of the English language that would have made any educator proud.

As a kid, my Saturday attire featured a Vol jersey and, in 1985, some type of Tony Robinson-like wristband. No matter my look, my ensemble always featured a radio.

If I was in Neyland Stadium, it was a headset. If I wasn't at the General's house, it was a radio on the back deck or in the back of a truck at my grandfather's farm. No gameday Saturday, and no weeknight game of nerf hoops in my bedroom on a Tennessee basketball gameday was complete without John Ward.

My childhood and my fandom for the Vols was shaped by John Ward calls of Willie Gault running all the way to the state capital, of Jonathan Jones from Mumford, Tennessee and Jeff Powell 60 yards in the Superdome. On the hardwood, it was Dale Ellis and "The Wizard” Tony White.

John Ward etched our memories of the Big Orange.

As my childhood turned to adult life and a profession, one of my heroes became a mentor.

In 1995, I found myself working beside the man who shaped my Big Orange life. For four years, I got to introduce John and Bill Anderson to the crowd at The Kickoff Call-In Show. It was as nerve-wrecking as anything I had ever done. I also had the pleasure of sitting beside John for home basketball games, keeping stats for him, reading halftime stats and doing post-game interviews. From Day One, before I was ever on air, John treated me as a part of the team. And being on John's team was an honor and privilege that came with expectations.

John Ward was meticulous. He was prepared. And that meant that you had better be, too.

John's standard was one that you understood and you welcomed. My greatest highlight of being around John for those four years wasn't the thank you notes or the “good job” that he would give you. Those meant the world because you knew you had achieved his standard. But the greatest highlight was watching John work a broadcast whether it was football or basketball.

Whether it was Florida or some directional school, his preparation was unmatched. "Be prepared for anything" he would say and "Be a pro.”

He was and he expected you to be.

Through the years, I have had many ask me what was it like to work with John Ward.

For a Knoxville native who listened to him throughout my childhood, it was simply a dream come true. Great is word thrown around way too much in this society, but great is the only way to properly describe John Ward.

So put together your own Mt. Rushmore of Tennessee history and we can argue over the list — all in fun, of course — but if your list doesn't include John Ward, don't bother talking with me.

A once-in-a-lifetime talent who Tennessee fans were fortunate enough to have be "Voice of the Vols" in their lifetime and I was fortunate enough to call a mentor and a friend.