Junior college defensive back Art Green has a simple rule: When it feels right, you run with it.

After a weekend visited to Rocky Top, Orange felt right to Green and he’s now a Vol.

“I am the type of guy when I feel something and know something, I just go with it,” Green said.

“When Tennessee first offered, I kind of felt it. I knew the history of the program. I knew of their reputation as a coaching staff. I knew of the coaches when they were at other places and how many guys they have developed.”

At 6-2, 201-pounds, Green has plenty to work with. The St. Louis native will have three years to play two seasons and will enroll at Tennessee in January.

“I loved the environment and how everything is run there,” Green said. “They treated my family as they were one of their own. They made all of us feel like a part of the program when we were there.

“Going through the visit. All of my boxes were being checked. I’m not one of those guys who is going to wait to decide something if I know what I want to do. I’m not into building up things for drama.”

Coming out of high school in St. Louis, Green played safety and receiver. He committed to play receiver at Arkansas State but failed to qualify with a test score. Upon arriving at Hutchinson Community College, Green felt like defensive back was a better fit for him long term.

“When I got to junior collage I told coaches at Hutch I wanted to play defense,” Green said. “At first they were happy about the idea, but they decided to move me there. They put me at safety first then moved me to corner because of my athleticism.

“Tennessee said outside corner is my priority but when I get the technique and everything down with their defense then they might move me around to their star or money position when they are playing extra defensive backs.”

Green is thought by many to be one of the top two if not the top cornerbacks in the juco ranks thanks to his combination of size and speed. Green has been clocked at 10.7 in the 100 meters. And he created smiles in the Anderson Training Center when he told the Vol coaches he was coming.

“Coach Ansley was super excited. Coach Pruitt was really happy,” Green said.

Hutchinson Community College has been good to the Vols the last few years with guys like Cordarelle Patterson and Alvin Kamara.