Greenbrier's Nathan Robinson a fan of Tennessee, Rodney Garner

Nathan Robinson is a versatile player on the defensive side of the football.

The 2023 linebacker is a lot to handle, and not just because of his 6-foot-6, 250-pound frame. He’s a physical athlete who never shies away from contact.

“Most linebackers in high school don’t want to go up in the hole and take on blockers. You have to play the hole when a lead blocker is coming,” Robinson told Volquest. “I have the same level of excitement in taking on a block and doing my job as I do in making a tackle. I don’t care who makes the tackle as long as someone does.”

That’s a great mindset to have as the 2024 prospect will likely shift to the defensive line at the next level.

“The main thing is my size and length. You just don’t see that in the middle at linebacker,” the Greenbrier standout said. “Not with the size and height that I have, anyway. I took reps all over the place in camps this summer and it was at Tennessee where I first practiced at defensive line.

“I think I did well considering how well the other camps went, too.”

This summer had many ‘firsts’ for Robinson, repping at inside linebacker, outside linebacker, on the edge and at defensive line. The Volunteer State native took part in the ‘Night at Neyland’ camp earlier in June and also camped at Auburn, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Kentucky in the month.

“It was a very busy month, but it was worth it,” Robinson reflected. “I got a lot of stuff out of those visits and camps. It was fun, but definitely tiring. It was a lot to take in because it was all done so quickly, but it was fun.”