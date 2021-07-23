Greenbrier's Nathan Robinson a fan of Tennessee, Rodney Garner
Nathan Robinson is a versatile player on the defensive side of the football.
The 2023 linebacker is a lot to handle, and not just because of his 6-foot-6, 250-pound frame. He’s a physical athlete who never shies away from contact.
“Most linebackers in high school don’t want to go up in the hole and take on blockers. You have to play the hole when a lead blocker is coming,” Robinson told Volquest. “I have the same level of excitement in taking on a block and doing my job as I do in making a tackle. I don’t care who makes the tackle as long as someone does.”
That’s a great mindset to have as the 2024 prospect will likely shift to the defensive line at the next level.
“The main thing is my size and length. You just don’t see that in the middle at linebacker,” the Greenbrier standout said. “Not with the size and height that I have, anyway. I took reps all over the place in camps this summer and it was at Tennessee where I first practiced at defensive line.
“I think I did well considering how well the other camps went, too.”
This summer had many ‘firsts’ for Robinson, repping at inside linebacker, outside linebacker, on the edge and at defensive line. The Volunteer State native took part in the ‘Night at Neyland’ camp earlier in June and also camped at Auburn, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Kentucky in the month.
“It was a very busy month, but it was worth it,” Robinson reflected. “I got a lot of stuff out of those visits and camps. It was fun, but definitely tiring. It was a lot to take in because it was all done so quickly, but it was fun.”
Tennessee, who offered the athlete during the spring, liked his showing at camp. Alex Golesh has been heading up his recruitment, but Rodney Garner made sure to give him his impressions following the showcase.
“They were excited about my performance and the move to the defensive line,” Robinson said of the Vol coaches. “They said they were watching me throughout camp and were happy I took in the change so quickly.
“Tennessee has been good. Coach Golesh invited me to the cookout they are doing at the end of July and he’s been sending me all these defensive line coach rankings where coach Garner is high up there. That’s really cool because I grew up an Auburn fan. I’ve seen the talent he’s developed there over the years and I look forward to developing that type of relationship with him in recruiting.”
The Midstate native has family ties to The Plains – his great grandfather even played for the Tigers. But everywhere he turns, there’s Tennessee fans in his life and they are excited about the possibility of him becoming a Vol.
“It’s been awesome and it sounds like the program has definitely changed for the better,” Robinson said of Tennessee. “When I was there, it wasn’t all about football. We played putt-putt an talked a lot to get to know one another. The relationships there are awesome and I had a lot of fun.”
In 2020, the linebacker recorded around 85 tackles and about 10 sacks with nine pass breakups and several blocked kicks. Robinson also forced a pair of fumbles during the All-Region sophomore season for Greenbrier.
The 2023 prospect has eight offers as of now, which includes Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Akron and EKU. The Vols, Wildcats and Rebels are currently recruiting the hardest, according to the linebacker.
“It’s a really great feeling to have some offers right now. It’s really cool, but I know I have a lot to improve on,” Robinson concluded. “I’m only 16, so my speed needs work. I currently run a 4.8 in the 40-yard dash, but I want to bring that down by the end of the year.
“I feel like my strengths are that I’m quick for being as big as I am and that I make quick decisions. Both of those are important.”