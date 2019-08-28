Guarantano ready to roll
A long offseason is about to end. In four days Tennessee’s football team will pour through the ’T’ to begin a 2019 campaign that everyone in the program hopes will be a step forward in rebuilding t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news