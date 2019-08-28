News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-28 08:05:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Guarantano ready to roll

Bpp8rfwmzsctjfccy5od
Rob Lewis • VolQuest
@Volquest_Rob
Associate Editor

A long offseason is about to end. In four days Tennessee’s football team will pour through the ’T’ to begin a 2019 campaign that everyone in the program hopes will be a step forward in rebuilding t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}