In what was a badly kept secret, Jarrett Guarantano was QB1 for Tennessee on Saturday against West Virginia. The redshirt sophomore showed he has vastly improved from his struggles last season. He got the ball out on time and delivered several nice throws with the medium passing game.

"I thought he kept his poise which is important for a quarterback," Pruitt said. "The one thing about quarterback is it takes ten other guys around you to execute to give you the chance to have success. There was times today that we didn't do that, but he kept his poise."

Guarantano was praised for his toughness last season when he took a beating at Alabama. Tonight, he was hit early as the offensive line worked to find solid footing. They started to give him time and he started to make plays.

"We take a lot of pride in our pass protection," Ryan Johnson said. "That's our quarterback back there and that's personal. For us to make sure he doesn't get hit, I think we did a good job in that, but there are always things we can improve on in your pass protection and your general blocking as a whole, but I thought we did well."



