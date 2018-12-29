ORLANDO — For nearly a year, Tennessee worked tirelessly to get in-state cornerback Maurice Hampton on campus.

It turns out, the work was most fruitless.

While the the longtime LSU commit was scheduled to take an official visit with the Vols in January, Hampton told VolQuest at the Under Armour All-American Game check-in that Tennessee has officially been eliminated from consideration.

"I like Coach Pruitt, I like the coaching staff, but I'm really down to a last minute decision and making sure I'm going to the right school. I've expressed to Tennessee and the coaches that I like them but I probably won't visit," Hampton said.

"I'm a straight-shooter and I don't like to waste people's time."

With Hampton off the board, Tennessee will turn its sights toward FSU corner commit Akeem Dent, Kaiir Elam, FSU commit Travis Jay and Jammie Robinson to fill its final DB spot.