Havelock, North Carolina safety Anthony Harris has been committed to Tennessee for several months. Saturday marked the first time he has been to Knoxville for a game and while the outcome wasn't what he was hoping for, he thoroughly enjoyed his time.

"The experience was nice," Harris said. "The crowd was big. I'm in love with it. I love how the fans are. They are true, no matter the score. They were very encouraging."

Both before and after the game, Harris spent time with the Tennessee staff. They are pretty adamant about their need for playmakers and Harris could see that firsthand.

"They were telling me to get my grades straight," Harris said. "Then when I get there, they want me to play hard and physical, just like I did in high school. It's going to be a different level, but they are going to get me developed to compete on that different level."

And as for his work in the classroom, Harris says things are looking up.

"It's been going well," Harris said. "The online classes, I'm getting an A in right now. I just have to keep that up and I'll be good to go."

Harris and his family love the Tennessee staff, in particular safeties coach Charles Kelly, Those two have bonded over the months and Harris likes to see the veteran coach in action.

"He treats his players like sons," Harris said. "Actually all of the coaches there do that. When they mess up, he gets on them so there is no slacking. But he also loves them up."



