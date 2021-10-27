Harrison Bailey enters the transfer portal

Quarterback Harrison Bailey is no longer a Vol. The Marietta, Georgia 5-star signal caller has entered the transfer portal in his second season in Knoxville.





As a freshman, Bailey started three games going 48 of 68 for 578 yards with 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.





This season Bailey has played in one game passing for 16 yards and a rushing touchdown against Tennessee Tech.





By playing in only one game this year, Bailey is redshirting in 2021.





Bailey finished third in the quarterback derby in August finishing behind starter Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton. Hooker has run with the job since being inserted in the starting line up.





By entering the portal now, Bailey gives himself more time to find a school and teams more time to recruit him. Bailey’s departure leaves the Vols thin with just two scholarship signal callers with four games to play.