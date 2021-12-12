Hendon Hooker tweets he's returning

Quarterback Hendon Hooker tweeted a simple message Sunday afternoon that indicated his plans to return to college as a super senior.

When asked following Tennessee's win over Vanderbilt about making a decision, Hooker indicated it would simply be when the time was right.

"When the time is right," Hooker said when asked about a decision timeline. "Just praying over it and talking to my family and with coach Heup(el). I will make it when the time is right."

Hooker jump stated the offense when he was inserted into the line up leading the Vols to a 7-5 record. Hooker has thrown for 2567 yards, 26 touchdowns and 3 interceptions while completing 69% of his throws.

Hooker is also second on the team in rushing with 561 yards and 5 touchdowns.