"I just wanted to pay homage to one of the greats," Hooker said during a media availability Monday. "I showed his son (Condredge Holloway III), who is one of the equipment managers, and he was like, 'I know that guy.’ So it was a cool little joke there. I just wanted to pay homage."

In two seasons as the Vols' quarterback, Hooker has brought exhilaration and excitement similar to what Holloway provided to the Big Orange faithful 50 years ago. It only made sense that Hooker would use his platform to honor the past.

It was a fitting tribute to the former Tennessee quarterback, especially given Hooker's performance just moments before against LSU — a performance that in some way was reminiscent of the "Artful Dodger" himself.

In the depths of Tiger Stadium last Saturday, Hendon Hooker walked up to the postgame podium in a humid, crowded room wearing a t-shirt featuring Condredge Holloway .

Holloway came to Tennessee by way of Huntsville, Alabama, where he was a star high school athlete. He spurned the MLB Draft — as well as in-state football power Alabama and its head coach Paul "Bear" Bryant — to play for the Vols and former coach Bill Battle.

Holloway became the first African-American player to start at quarterback in the SEC when he took his first snaps against Georgia Tech to open the 1972 season. What followed was an illustrious career.

He dazzled audiences for three seasons as Tennessee's signal caller, breaking away from would-be tacklers and finding entertaining and even inconceivable ways to score. Following his stint with the Vols, Holloway went on to play 13 seasons in the Canadian Football League.

"I haven't really gotten a chance to (talk) with (Holloway), but when I do that will definitely be a great day," Hooker said.

Hooker's style of play has energized the Tennessee football program, too.

Since taking over the starting job last season, Hooker has thrown 41 touchdowns and just three interceptions. His 17-game streak of throwing a touchdown pass is just one game shy of a program record. In No. 6 Tennessee's 5-0 start, he's put defenses off balance with his legs, rushing for 231 yards and three more scores.

He has a chance to put another stamp on his Tennessee career Saturday against rival Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC), a team the Vols haven't beaten since 2006.

Like his Holloway t-shirt, beating the No. 3 Crimson Tide would be another ode to yesteryear and further proof that Tennessee is back among college football's elite.

"I feel like we're one of the top programs in the nation," Hooker said. "We're just continuing to build and continuing to strive for what we want and continuing to just work with that work ethic being at a high level and continuing to stay together as well."

