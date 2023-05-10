Although Hendon Hooker only spent two seasons with Tennessee, he became a legend on and off the field.

In his final year, Hooker totaled 3,135 passing yards and 27 touchdowns while throwing just a pair of interceptions in 11 games.

However, his season was cut short due to an ACL tear suffered late in the Vols' loss to South Carolina.

Despite this, Hooker's draft stock remained high. He was largely considered the fifth-best quarterback in the draft.

This came to fruition as he was the fifth signal caller off the board while being selected by the Detroit Lions in the third round.

Prior to this selection, Hooker already held connections within the franchise, though.

His father played quarterback at North Carolina A&T where he broke records and was inducted into the school Hall of Fame. About a decade later, Lions general manager Brad Holmes attended the university while playing defensive tackle.

Due to the sharing of the former school, Hooker's family had been in contact with Holmes before the draft process. He used opportunities such as the Senior Bowl to reconnect.

"It's a blessing," said Hooker. "Through my dad and through the game of football, it's amazing how many connections. Small world once you get into this football world. The further you go, it gets even smaller. It's a blessing to be around a lot of guys that I know. There are a lot of guys in the building that are like family to me."

While Hooker knows plenty of faces within the program, he plans on getting to know a player he hasn't previously met very well.

Currently, Jared Goff is Detroit's QB1 and will likely hold the job through the upcoming season.

Goff has played in seven seasons while making three Pro Bowls and appearing in the Super Bowl.

Hooker plans to use Goff's experience and knowledge to his advantage as he settles into becoming a professional football player.

"To be a sponge," said Hooker. "Come in and learn everything, every nuance of how to be a pro first and foremost. And admire (Goff). He's been in the league for a long time and he's been doing a great job of developing every year to get better and better. That's all you can ask for. I'll definitely be picking his brain whenever I can. I'm going to get annoying to him a little bit but I'm just that type of person. I just want to get in and do my job and continue to get better day by day."

Hooker currently plans to be ready for the upcoming season despite his ACL injury.

With Goff ahead of him on the depth chart, there will be no rush for him to return, though.

Hooker has recently begun running and dropping back during his recovery process. His continued work ethic of returning to peak shape has been able to speed up his rehabilitation.

"I'm taking it day by day," said Hooker. "Continuing to control what I can control. Keep a great attitude and work. That's all I can do. While I was on my visits, I'm working in the hotel room. Continuing to keep my upper body and lower body in some type of shape."

It is unclear if Hooker will be ready or if the Lions will be willing to let him play in the upcoming preseason. However, the scrimmages will begin in August ahead of the start to the regular season.

The full schedule will be released on Thursday as Hooker prepares to make his NFL debut.