VolQuest - Quartet of Vols hit transfer portal in nightmare scenario

Standout sophomore linebacker Henry To'oto'o, linebacker Quavaris Crouch, running back Eric Gray and offensive tackle Jahmir Johnson have hit the transfer portal. To'o To'o was up in the air about returning and received a visit from then head coach Jeremy Pruitt, defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley, current acting head coach Kevin Steele and VFL Kevin Simon last Friday. Sources say that the California native has been back and forth, but has decided to enter the portal to give himself options. Sources tell Volquest that he has not closed out on the idea of returning to Tennessee.

The leader of Tennessee's defense, To'o To'o has the potential to be one of the top linebackers in the country. He has played in 23 games and made 22 starts during his career and Tennessee and led the Vols with 76 tackles and 10 tackles for loss as a sophomore in 2020 ... Had one of the finest freshman seasons of any defensive player in the country in 2019, earning Freshman All-America honors from several organizations.

Crouch, once ranked the #1 player in the country during the 2019 recruiting cycle by Rivals.com, played both linebacker and also lined up at running back in short-yardage situations during his time on Rocky Top. He has played in 23 games and made 11 starts during his two years in Knoxville. He earned significant action as a true freshman in 2019, appearing in all 13 games while making one start.

Gray burst onto the scene at the end of the 2019 season with a monster effort against Vanderbilt. He played in all 23 games and made five starts since arriving at Tennessee He led the team in rushing and had the second most receptions on the team as a sophomore in 2020.

As for Johnson, the veteran offensive lineman who has seen time at guard and tackle during his career. He has played in 24 games and made 17 starts during his three seasons.