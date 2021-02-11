VolQuest - Heupel adding Jerry Mack to his offensive staff

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has completed his offensive staff.





Sources confirm that Rice offensive coordinator and former North Carolina Central head coach Jerry Mack is heading to Rocky Top and will be Heupel’s running backs coach as first reported by Pete Thamel.

Mack joins wide receivers coach Kodi Burns, tight ends coach/offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle and offensive line coach Glen Elarbee.

Mack grew up in Memphis and coached on the Tigers staff for one season in 2011. In 2014, Mack was named the head coach at North Carolina Central and in three seasons Mack went 31-15 winning the Mid-American Conference title 3 times.