VolQuest - Heupel era set to open on Thursday night

Brent Hubbs and Austin Price
Volquest.com

The Josh Heupel era at Tennessee will officially open two days earlier than originally scheduled as the Vols are moving their season opener against Bowling Green to Thursday night sources told Volquest.

The official announcement is expected today with the game expected to be set for an 8 pm kickoff.

The Vols were scheduled to host the Falcons on September 4th but it will now be bumped forward two days to September 2nd as Tennessee opens the season on a Thursday night in Neyland Stadium for just the second time.

In 2016, Tennessee hosted Appalachian State and needed overtime to beat the Mountaineers 20-13.

Opening the season on a non-traditional Saturday gameday has almost been common place for Tennessee in recent years. The 2004 opener against UNLV was held on a Sunday night and four years later the Vols began their 2008 campaign on a Monday night against UCLA. The Vols have opened the season on a day other than Saturday five times since 2012, when they opened in Atlanta against NC State.

The only days of the week that Tennessee hasn’t opened up the season are Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tennessee first season opening Thursday night game came in 1991 when the Vols opened at Louisville with a win as they introduced freshmen James Stewart and Aaron Hayden to the Big Orange Nation as both rushed for over 100 yards in their first college game.

Tennessee opens up the season with three straight home games before dipping into SEC play at Florida in late September.

