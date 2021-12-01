Heupel Highlights: UT's first-year coach has program high on stat sheet

Josh Heupel’s inaugural regular-season came to a close Saturday as the Volunteers cruised to a 45-21 win over Vanderbilt. It’s safe to say the former UCF boss overachieved, given the circumstances, in Knoxville this season as Tennessee is bowl bound later this year.

But the story is more on how it happened. In short, speed kills. The offensive identity brought to The Hill under Heupel was a breath of fresh air for Vol Fans.

Tennessee’s high-octane system generated the fastest offense in the country at 2.94 plays per minute. Ole Miss was second at 2.85. Every opponent this season had to adjust to the tempo, which allowed the Vols to lead the nation with 14.08 first quarter points on average.

For context, Georgia was second at 12.17.

Heupel and crew coached a unit that led the nation in points per minute at 1.61. Western Kentucky finished second in the category at 1.55 while Ohio State was the closest Power 5 program at 1.53 points per minute.

Tennessee’s 38.8 points per game tally ranks second in modern program history, just behind the 1993 Volunteer squad that averaged 42.8. The offense racked up the highest total yardage per game mark since the 2012 season at 459 yards an outing. That explosive unit nine seasons ago averaged 475.9 yards a game.

At 466 total points, the 2021 Tennessee team ranks third in single-season school history. The offense scored 45 or more points in six of their 12 games, which tied the 1993 team for most 45-point games in a single season.

Heupel also led the all Power 5 first-year head coaches at new programs with seven wins in the regular-season. Shane Beamer and Bryan Harsin finihsed second with 6-6 records, Brett Bielema and Steve Sarkisian third at 5-7 while Lance Leipold and Clark Lea finished with two wins. Jedd Fisch at Arizona concluded the 2021 season with a 1-11 record.