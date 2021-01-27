VolQuest - Heupel hire by the numbers

New Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel is a 4 million dollar man.

According to his MOU released by Tennessee, Heupel will make 4 million dollars a year as a part of a six year contract.

That contract will be amended to seven years ending on Jan. 31, 2028 if Tennessee is hit hard by NCAA sanctions from his investigation into recruiting violations that caused the University to fire Jeremy Pruitt and 8 others.

If Tennessee gets a multi-year post season ban and/or a reduction in 8 scholarships then the contract is amended.

To hire Heupel, Tennessee is paying Central Florida a little over 3 million dollars as a part of his contract buyout.

At Tennessee if Heupel is fired without cause prior to Dec. 15, 2023 then they would owe him 4 million a year for the remaining years on his contract which would be 16 million if the contract runs through 2027.

If Heupel is relieved of duties from Dec. 16, 2023-Dec. 15, 2025 then they would owe him 75% of his salary. After Dec. 15, 2025 it drops to 50%.

If Heupel leaves on his own before Dec. 15, 2022 he would owe Tennessee 8 million. It drops to 6 million the next year and in 2024 the buyout drops to 4 million. After 2024, the buyout drops a million dollars a year if he were to chose to leave.