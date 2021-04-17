VolQuest - Heupel likes defensive effort, growth in second scrimmage, more

In their final major scrimmage of the spring, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said he liked the back and forth of his offense and defense inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday but made special note of what he saw out of his defense in their second major scrimmage of the spring.





“I thought, without watching the tape, just defensively as a whole made some strides today,” Heupel said. “I thought our front four did a great job of playing on the other side of the line of scrimmage being disruptive and getting after the quarterback as well. Tons of positives on both sides, but want to mention that effort.”





When defensive line coach Rodney Garner met with the media on Tuesday he noted the defensive front had their best day and felt like they made real strides from last Saturday’s open practice which was a rough outing. Heupel said the defensive front had a really good week and you can see them starting to grasp defensive coordinator Tim Banks scheme and Garner techniques.





“And I think as a collective group, they’re starting to really understand what Coach Garner and Coach Banks are asking them to do. Playing with better technique, the communication up front has been better where they’re able to get themselves in an alignment early and be able to come off of the football. You watch those guys in combo drills or team run and some team situations, they’ve made huge strides here over the last three days.

“Obviously want to go back and watch the tape from today, but I thought it was noticeable they were playing with great effort and strain.”

SIMMONS STARTING TO SHOW

One guy who seems to have had as good of week as any on the defensive front is Elijah Simmons. Tennessee’s trio of offensive linemen who spoke on Wednesday all spoke about how difficult Simmons can be to handle. Heupel said the potential for Simmons is obviously if he can continue to make strides with his body, meaning manage his weight.

“Since we have been here he’s consistent in the weight room. It matters to him. He pushes himself every single day. He’s strong. He’s explosive. He has the ability to play with unbelievable pad leverage. On the field, he’s violent and disruptive. Continuing to change his body he has a chance to be a special player and have a special season.”

SECONDARY PLAY

The key to a successful defense is everyone doing their job. If the defensive front is hurrying the quarterback then life is better for the secondary. If the ball is up for grabs then the defensive backs have to make the play. A year ago, the defense struggled in both areas. In the defensive backfield, Tennessee had just four interceptions a season ago. Heupel says that unit is doing a better job of competing and making plays.

“One of the things we track is just turnovers. Early in spring ball, thought they had some opportunities to make some plays on the ball that they didn’t finish the play on. The last few days here, they’ve done a great job of turning those into turnovers. It’s a physical group as well, highly competitive. Like what they're doing on special teams as well. I think a big thing in that group is some versatility where guys can play multiple spots. We’re moving guys into different positions, our nickel position, safety, rotating some guys at corner, too, so I think that will be beneficial for us as we go into the season.”





If Tennessee’s defense is going to have a chance to hold their own, they are going to have to be opportunistic.





OFFENSIVE THOUGHTS





While Heupel had nice things to say about his defense, he wasn’t disappointed with the offense. At running back, Jabari Small continues to make plays and Dee Beckwith seems to be settling in as a tailback.





“I don’t know that it’s been the same guy. I think you see guys periodically throughout practice or through a scrimmage make some plays,” Heupel said. “I think at the running back position, Jabari Small has done a fantastic job. He understands how we want to play. He understands what we’re doing. He’s been good without the ball in his hands, not just with the ball in his hands at the running back position. I feel like he’s in a really good spot and done some really good things.

“Dee Beckwith has had some flashes at the running back position as well. He’s starting to understand how to play that position. A unique guy in that he’s played multiple positions in a short amount of time coming out of high school having played some quarterback as well. He’s growing into a guy that is understanding the running back position, learning how to play with pad leverage. His size is a positive, but he’s also got to learn how to get pad under pad. He’s starting to do that.

“At the wide receiver position, I’ve talked about those guys before, but I like that group as far as their understanding and competitive nature. Velus Jones, (Cedric) Tillman has made some plays, Jalin Hyatt has made some plays getting back on the practice field here and done a really good job.”





Of course offensively it all starts at the quarterback position. To this point in spring, no one seems to have separated themselves. After Saturday’s scrimmage, Heupel didn’t get specific about the play inside Neyland Stadium speaking in generality instead.





“I want to go back and watch the tape before I make an overall comment on today, but as a group throughout spring they have gotten better with fundamentals and techniques on some of the things we are doing,” Heupel offered. “Our meshes with the running backs, our drops, to throwing on the run they continue to gain an understanding and are getting better fundamentally. Operationally they have come light years from when we first started as a group understanding the communication process and the tempo we want to play at. They should be able to make another jump next week and I think they have a chance to make huge strides in June and July. If you get away from it then get back and watch the video of yourself actually doing it you have a chance to make some huge strides. All of them have made some big time plays down the field. They have taken care of the football for the most part throughout spring ball. But it’s a group that has to continue to grow and push before we get back to training camp.”