Heupel needs Flowers, Vols to ‘finish’ on defense in 2022

Tennessee’s appearance in Atlanta last Thursday was notably one-sided. When you have two of the best players in the country – not just in the conference – returning at the quarterback and wide receiver positions, it’s easy to see why.

But what about the defense?

Tennessee definitely needs improvement there and Trevon Flowers will be counted on to lead and improve his play at the safety position. The fifth-year senior, who flanked both Hendon Hooker and Cedric Tillman at SEC Media Days, discussed the role he and fellow senior Jaylen McCollough will play in that regard, throughout the morning.

“A lot of the young guys look up to us now, and we just had to bring guys along with us. There are already guys on that side of the ball that understand the standard,” the Atlanta native said. “It’s about elevating our game, elevating our leadership, doing more on and off the field, building our relationships with each other and with our teammates.

“We definitely focus on the little stuff, going back in and watching film, critiquing ourselves and just seeing what we can work on. It can be big things, or it can be little things. It’s definitely about improving, improving, improving.”

The Vols need improvement. It’s not all broke, however.

Tennessee finished top-10 in the country with over 100 tackles for loss in 2021. On that side of the football alone, Heupel’s staff helped to develop three draft picks. Linebacker Jeremy Banks was among the nation-leaders in stops. Edge rusher Byron Young is considered to be one of the more dangerous players in the league.

There’s a solid foundation, but how quickly can there be tangible results? The head coach knows of a few areas that can rectify that narrative.

“We got to be better in third-and-long situations, which you're playing where you want to defensively when you're in that position,” Heupel noted Thursday. “We got to get better in the red zone, too, forcing field goals and creating negatives there, not giving up seven points.

“Part of that is being able to affect the quarterback not just with pressures but with a four-man rush. We got to have some competition on the defensive line. I think we've certainly gained in the depth that we have inside of our program.”