Heupel needs Flowers, Vols to ‘finish’ on defense in 2022
Tennessee’s appearance in Atlanta last Thursday was notably one-sided. When you have two of the best players in the country – not just in the conference – returning at the quarterback and wide receiver positions, it’s easy to see why.
But what about the defense?
Tennessee definitely needs improvement there and Trevon Flowers will be counted on to lead and improve his play at the safety position. The fifth-year senior, who flanked both Hendon Hooker and Cedric Tillman at SEC Media Days, discussed the role he and fellow senior Jaylen McCollough will play in that regard, throughout the morning.
“A lot of the young guys look up to us now, and we just had to bring guys along with us. There are already guys on that side of the ball that understand the standard,” the Atlanta native said. “It’s about elevating our game, elevating our leadership, doing more on and off the field, building our relationships with each other and with our teammates.
“We definitely focus on the little stuff, going back in and watching film, critiquing ourselves and just seeing what we can work on. It can be big things, or it can be little things. It’s definitely about improving, improving, improving.”
The Vols need improvement. It’s not all broke, however.
Tennessee finished top-10 in the country with over 100 tackles for loss in 2021. On that side of the football alone, Heupel’s staff helped to develop three draft picks. Linebacker Jeremy Banks was among the nation-leaders in stops. Edge rusher Byron Young is considered to be one of the more dangerous players in the league.
There’s a solid foundation, but how quickly can there be tangible results? The head coach knows of a few areas that can rectify that narrative.
“We got to be better in third-and-long situations, which you're playing where you want to defensively when you're in that position,” Heupel noted Thursday. “We got to get better in the red zone, too, forcing field goals and creating negatives there, not giving up seven points.
“Part of that is being able to affect the quarterback not just with pressures but with a four-man rush. We got to have some competition on the defensive line. I think we've certainly gained in the depth that we have inside of our program.”
Tennessee lost a good player in Mathew Butler and two other key contributors in Ja’Quain Blakely and Caleb Tremblay from last year’s squad up front. But it returns ample options on the inside – with experience too, such as Elijah Simmons, Omari Thomas, DJ Terry, Kurrott Garland – while newcomers Tyree West and Jordan Phillips look to make an impact.
Freshmen edge rushers James Pearce and Joshua Josephs will be added to the mix while Elijah Herring looks to find a role at linebacker. Juwan Mitchell is returning and Tennessee brings in two more in the secondary to compete for playing time.
“I think the depth, the competition, the year inside of our system, inside strength and conditioning, the ability to strain, finish, focus at the end of football games should allow us to take a step defensively for sure,” Heupel explained.
So, you’ve added depth – check. With that comes competition – check. You now have options, something Tennessee surely did not a season ago. Finish was a buzz word Heupel threw around in Atlanta and that’s obviously been a focus of the offseason.
“A year ago, we had four or five games that we had an opportunity to win in the fourth quarter. We didn't end up on the right side of that,” Heupel said. “Finishing the right way, I think is something we've taken a great stride in during our off-season. It's been purposeful in who we are every single day.”
At the end of the day, Tennessee needs a Theo Jackson to step up and emerge. Easier said than done as no two situations are ever the same – but all eyes are pointing towards Flowers to become that guy for the Vols, on and off the field.
A winter of reflection invoked Flowers to accept that type of challenge. But he knows, it’s never a one-man gig. There’s always a ‘why’ and the defensive back found that in his teammates on the defensive side of the ball.
“I just had to look myself in the mirror and ask myself what I really want. Once I did that, I just embraced everything a lot more,” the safety said of his situation. “I have to give credit to my team too. They push me tremendously to be the greatest player that I can and the greatest leader that I can be. They hold me accountable, therefore I hold them accountable.
“Having them around me, pushing me to be better is a lot of help. That has helped me grow so much. That is where that leadership is coming from.”
The Vols expect to be fun again on offense this year, but for the program to really take a step in year two for Heupel, the defense needs to have a fun year, too. Rome wasn’t built in a day, but maybe Flowers can lead that step in the right direction with hopes of playing complementary football.