VolQuest - Heupel parts ways with Chaney and Weinke

Tennessee has officially parted with offensive coordinator Jim Chaney and quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke.

The two offensive coaches were relieved of their duties Friday morning by new head coach Josh Heupel.

The news was expected as Heupel is expected to call his own plays and on Thursday his co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh along with quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle flew to Knoxville to join Heupel’s first Tennessee staff.

Chaney, who came from Georgia two years ago is in the final year of his contract meaning Chaney will receive around $142,000 a month till February 2022 unless he takes another job. If he takes another job then there would be mitigation.

Weinke received a two year extension a year ago which means he has one year left on his contract. Tennessee owes Weinke $37,500 a month between now and January 31, 2022. That amount would drop if Weinke were to get another job.

Current tight ends coach Joe Osovat remains on Tennessee’s staff at this time. Osovat is working on a contract that currently expires next January and is making $250,000.

Tennessee’s receivers coach Tee Martin is on a contract that expires on Jan. 31, 2021.