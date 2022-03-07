Heupel calls Pope a natural fit for his WR position

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has found his new receivers coach and he didn’t look far as the second year head coach is promoting offensive analyst Kelsey Pope to the on the field role.

"Kelsey was a natural fit for this role and someone our players trust and have the utmost respect for," Heupel said. "He has a clear understanding of what it takes for our wide receivers to be successful in this offense. He knows how to connect with people and cultivate relationships, and he's going to be a tireless recruiter."

"I am excited to help continue the momentum we established last season," Pope said. "I have seen firsthand just how much Tennessee football means to people year-round. It's a special place, and the players in our locker room are eager to take the next step in their development. They have worked extremely hard thus far this offseason. I can't wait until the start of spring practice, and I look forward to making an impact in recruiting. I am grateful to Coach Heupel for this opportunity."

Pope interviewed for the receivers job at Central Florida when Heupel hired Kodi Burns. Pope came to Rocky Top with Heupel in an off the field role where he helped the receivers last season.

Pope came to the Vols from Gardner Webb where he was the receivers coach. Pope is originally from Sylacauga, Alabama and played at Samford. Pope started his coaching career at Tennessee Tech.

Pope replaces Kodi Burns who left Tennessee last month to join the New Orleans Saints coaching staff.