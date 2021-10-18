Heupel updates status of Hendon Hooker

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker left the field in the final minute of Saturday nights loss to Ole Miss unable to put weight on his right leg. Hooker was carried by teammates into the locker room Saturday night.

Monday head coach Josh Heupel updated Hooker's status for this week and moving forward.

Heupel called Cade Mays, Tiyon Evans, and Hendon Hooker "day to day". When pressed on Hooker's injury being a long term issue, Heupel said he didn't see it being a long term injury.

Sources tell Volquest that Hooker's MRI results have given a more positive outlook about Hooker's possibility availability the rest of the year.