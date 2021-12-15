Heupel, Vols close strong on NSD
Tennessee entered Wednesday’s signing day with what looked like a solid class that would meet some needs but fell short of the kind of haul that would excite fans.Additionally, the Vols had just mi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news