Highly-rated LB DeMario Tolan locks down visit with Tennessee

Rivals top-160 prospect Demario Tolan of Orlando, Fla. announced his official visit date with Tennessee on Monday as the four-star outside linebacker will be in Knoxville the weekend of June 4-6.
“I wanted to see what they have in store for me,” Tolan told Volquest. “They think I’d have an opportunity to see the field early on as a freshman or sophomore. I’ve been building a good relationship with coach BJ [Brian Jean-Mary].”
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound athlete has a tie to the Volunteer State as his father grew up in Nashville. Tolan visits family in the Midstate often, but the relationship with Tennessee’s linebackers coach is what’s giving Knoxville a chance.
“The relationship is a big part of the process for me,” the 2022 prospect said. “If we don’t have that type of a relationship, I likely won’t bother with you. We know a lot of the same people down here in Florida.”
Tolan is a versatile player who can be plugged in several different spots on defense. He’s a traditional outside linebacker who can play the edge and cover outside the box. He can also play inside in the multiple scheme for Dr. Phillips High School.
Offensively, you can find the Tennessee target taking snaps at running back and wide receiver. Tennessee envisions Tolan as a guy who can be multiple and a versatile piece for Tim Banks’s defense.
“They started recruiting me hard as soon as they were hired earlier this year and I was offered in February,” the linebacker said of the Vols. “I know it’s a historical program that’s produced a lot of good football players – a lot of Hall of Famers.
“Coach Heupel is good and he loves me. He said he’s been evaluating me for a long time, even back when he was at UCF. He loves how I play – my speed, feet and smarts. He also really likes how I’m so versatile.”
Tolan has 38 offers on the table with about eight strongly in consideration at the moment.
With Tennessee earning one of the five official visits, the Vols are firmly in the final running. The class’s 154th-rated prospect is also officially visiting Auburn (June 11), LSU (June 18) and Miami (June 25). The fifth official visit will likely come in the fall.
The Orlando, Fla. native recently transferred from Tohopekaliga High School to Dr. Phillips for his senior campaign where he also runs track in the spring. Tolan competes in the 110-meter hurdles to continue ‘shaping’ himself into a ‘better athlete.’
Away from school, Tolan plays for the Central Florida All-Stars in the 7-on-7 circuit. The team that also houses three-star Noble Thomas, who garners a few SEC offers. The squad won an event in Atlanta earlier this year.
Tolan is tabbed as the 17th-best player at his position in the class of 2022 and the No. 19 prospect out of Florida. He owns a Rivals Rating of 5.8.