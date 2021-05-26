Highly-rated LB DeMario Tolan locks down visit with Tennessee

Rivals top-160 prospect Demario Tolan of Orlando, Fla. announced his official visit date with Tennessee on Monday as the four-star outside linebacker will be in Knoxville the weekend of June 4-6.

“I wanted to see what they have in store for me,” Tolan told Volquest. “They think I’d have an opportunity to see the field early on as a freshman or sophomore. I’ve been building a good relationship with coach BJ [Brian Jean-Mary].”

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound athlete has a tie to the Volunteer State as his father grew up in Nashville. Tolan visits family in the Midstate often, but the relationship with Tennessee’s linebackers coach is what’s giving Knoxville a chance.

“The relationship is a big part of the process for me,” the 2022 prospect said. “If we don’t have that type of a relationship, I likely won’t bother with you. We know a lot of the same people down here in Florida.”

Tolan is a versatile player who can be plugged in several different spots on defense. He’s a traditional outside linebacker who can play the edge and cover outside the box. He can also play inside in the multiple scheme for Dr. Phillips High School.