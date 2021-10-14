Highly-rated prospect Cristian Conyer details UT game day stop
Four-star athlete Cristian Conyer was offered by Tennessee back in April. He came up for an unofficial visit in June and has been in regular contact with the Volunteer coaching staff ever since.
In September, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound projected cornerback was on campus for the Tennessee Tech game.
“It was a lot of fun. I was able to talk to coach BJ [Brian Jean-Mary] and coach [Willie] Martinez,” the 2023 target told Volquest. “They were telling me going into the game who to watch in the secondary. I really liked the Alontae Taylor interception. I don’t think he stepped out.
“Their defense had four turnovers, so that was fun to see. They were telling me how they are recruiting a lot of tall and fast players like myself and how they want to get me back up for another game – a night game - sometime this year.”
Conyer didn’t arrive early enough to view the ‘Vol Walk’ but was able to watch the team take the field, running through the ‘T.’ The South Warren standout was also able to catch up with Josh Heupel on the field during pregame.
“He was telling me about the concepts they were going to be doing that game,” the prospect said. “He also told me I need to get back here for a game later this year.”
The Bowling Green, K.Y. native speaks with both Jean-Mary and Martinez about once a week on average. UT’s coaching staff likes the nice blend of size, speed and length Conyer possesses. Though the prospect plays all over at the prep level, Tennessee sees him at corner at the next level.
“I like Tennessee. They have a great track record of being ‘DBU’ and getting guys to the league,” Conyer said. “I feel like I have a great relationship going with coach Jean-Mary and Martinez. It was good to come back for a game day. I was up there for a camp day in June, but wasn’t able to participate because I had a pulled hamstring.”
The four-star is tabbed as the No. 208 national prospect, is the second-highest rated player in Kentucky and slated as the No. 10 'athlete' in the class. Conyer has 11 offers to date with Tennessee, Kentucky and Cincinnati recruiting him the most right now.
Vanderbilt has also offered from the Southeastern Conference. The 2023 target was in attendance for the Kentucky – Missouri game earlier this fall and plans to go on more game day visits once they are planned.
The athlete also stars on South Warren’s track team, competing in the 100 and 200-meter dashes, as well as the 100 and 200-meter relays in spring.
“Track really helps with my technique, speed and stamina for football,” the prospect said. “Really, it’s all about form running.”
Conyer plans to do a few more camps in the offseason before channeling in on official visits over the summer and this time next year. Close proximity to home will be a factor for Conyer, but Tennessee wouldn’t be an issue as campus is only three hours away.
Another thing the Volunteers have working in their favor is the commits of two of Conyer’s 7-on-7 teammates.
“Cameron Miller and Elijah Herring are pushing hard for me to come to Tennessee,” Conyer concluded. “They tell me Tennessee is the place to be and that they really like the program.”
Conyer owns a Rivals rating of 5.8.