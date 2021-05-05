VolQuest - Highly-touted Caden Curry sees Tennessee 'on the rise'

Recent Tennessee quarterback commit Tayven Jackson and Center Grove teammate Caden Curry have always played sports together growing up. Now, the four-stars are going through the recruitment process together, too. “Tayven and I have always talked about how cool it would be to play together. It would be fun since we’ve been around each other our whole lives,” Curry told Volquest. “We come from a very talented program and we’ve had the time to shine early on. “We’ve talked about Tennessee. I’m definitely going to go on a visit with him.” The Vols jumped into the defensive end’s recruitment about two months ago while the new staff was settling into Knoxville. And though the Vols made Curry’s top-12, visits will be determining factors for any of the programs in play.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgdG8gYWxsIHRoZSBjb2FjaGVzIHRoYXQgaGF2ZSB0 YWtlbiB0aGUgdGltZSB0byByZWNydWl0IG1lIHRocm91Z2ggdGhpcyBwcm9j ZXNzLCBidXQgSSBhbSBob25vcmVkIHRvIGFubm91bmNlIG15IHRvcCAxMiBz Y2hvb2xzISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NHU3BvcnRz TmV0d29yaz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ0dTcG9ydHNOZXR3b3Jr PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FBQm9uTkJDP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBQUJvbk5CQzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jZ19jb2FjaF9tb29yZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AY2dfY29hY2hfbW9vcmU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9UUXRzV2hyQVlQIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVFF0c1dockFZUDwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBjYWRlbiBjdXJyeSAoQENhZGVuQ3VycnkxNCkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYWRlbkN1cnJ5MTQvc3RhdHVz LzEzODQyMDkwMjEzNDM2OTg5NTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXBy aWwgMTksIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

“I need to go on a visit. I’ll get a better understanding on where I want to go once I’ve taken some,” the four-star said. “Tennessee says they are serious about me and I’ve been learning about them through zooms and a virtual visit. “They showed me the facilities and they are definitely top-notch. The field looks nice – really everything looks amazing.” The 6-foot-4, 245-pound defensive lineman is tabbed as the No. 2 strongside defensive end in the country, is Indiana’s top-ranked player and the No. 24 player in the 2022 class, nationally. The Greenwood, IN. native has a Rivals Rating of 6.0. “I need to be in a competitive atmosphere where everyone is working,” Curry said of his future home. “I’ve really enjoyed the recruiting process and being able to meet new coaches. It’s really a once in a lifetime chance to see all this.” Curry has spoken with Vols coach Josh Heupel on several occasions, as well as the defensive staff via zoom. The prospect believes Heupel is a coach who ‘loves on his players’ and one who knows the game ‘very well.’ “They planned out how I could play in their defense. It seems like it would be a good fit,” Curry said of Tennessee. “But I’ll definitely have to go and see it and see what I like about it.”

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2l2YUJGUHc2end3P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Tennessee target has experience playing all over the defensive line in multiple fronts. Curry spent time on the edge as a standup outside linebacker and down as a defensive end as a true freshman, repped defensive tackle as a sophomore and played a little of everything as a junior. Curry can also play the nose technique in a three-man front. With nearly 30 offers on the table, it’s can be difficult to learn every detail about each program throughout the recruitment process. Curry does know about the Tennessee brand and what it’s capable of moving forward. “I definitely know they have a great history and used to be on top for a while,” the recruit said. “They have all the tools and stuff to be a top-tier team. I feel like they are on the rise.” Curry will hit the road this summer and fall to take part in those official visits - to truly get a feel for his top-programs. But that phase in his recruitment will continue to be on hold until baseball season is over. “My summer plans are really up in the air right now because baseball season will hopefully go until the end of June,” Curry concluded. “We are second in the state right now, so I’m not really thinking about summer plans at the moment. “But I’m hoping to get to Tennessee sometime this summer or for a game in the fall.” His quarterback, Jackson, will certainly be in the Vols corner along the way.