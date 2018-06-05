Madison, Ala. defensive back Jaydon Hill is in the middle of a busy June. Hill camped at Alabama last weekend. He will be at Clemson June 13th and South Carolina June 14th.



This weekend, Hill will be back on Rocky Top to see the Vols again.

“I'm still wide open,” Hill said. “I have an idea of some top schools right now, but I have a lot more visits planned throughout the summer. I plan on getting to Tennessee this weekend to visit then I will be back up on the 23rd to camp with coach (Terry) Fair.

“I probably have 4-5 have top schools right now.”

Following the dead period, Hill plans to see Texas A&M and Michigan in July.

In his previous trips to Knoxville, Hill has seen Tennessee's facilities. He's taken all the tours which is why this weekend is about relationship building.

“Just continue to get a feel for things up there,” Hill said of goal on the trip. “I'm trying to visit as much as I can to see how I fit in and how comfortable I am there.

“It's really about the relationships with the coaches and furthering them as well as the players. I know Will Ignot and Jeremy Banks pretty well. I want to keep building those relationships and that's what the trip this weekend is really about.”

For the 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback, getting comfortable is the biggest key to determining his school, a decision he hopes to make later this summer.

“It's going to be a gut feel thing,” Hill offered. “Depth chart is a factor but at the end when it's time to make a decision it's really going to be where my heart and gut is with everything.

“I still hope to be done with the recruiting process before my senior season starts.”