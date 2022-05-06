Hoops transfer Tyreke Key readies for Rocky Top challenge

Indiana State transfer Tyreke Key officially signed with the Volunteers last week, adding to the backcourt depth Rick Barnes has returning for next season.

A native of Celina, Tenn., the guard elected to come ‘home’ rather than joining the likes of Texas Tech, Oklahoma or North Carolina.

“Tennessee has always had a rich tradition of basketball, Key said. “Rick Barnes is a future Hall of Fame coach and it’ll be great to be able to learn under him. The culture they have there is established. It’s one of the best, if not the best in college basketball. I just wanted to be a part of that.”

The 6-foot-3, 205 sharp-shooter is a three-point specialist, averaging 44.5 percent from behind the arch as a sophomore in 2018-19. He shot 39 percent form long-range in the season that followed, before a shoulder injury derailed his production as a senior, dropping his three-point average down to just 32 percent in 2020-21.

Still, Key averaged 17, 15 and 17 points per game his final three years at Indiana State and is a 80 percent free throw shooter throughout his career.

Having missed last season due to shoulder surgery, Key is itching to get back on the court now with the Tennessee program.