As the calendar turns to October, the thought was that Tennessee would be halfway to bowl eligibility.

Obviously, they're not. At 1-3, The Vols are one of the if not the biggest disappointments in 2019.

Jeremy Pruitt’s second season with a schedule built for bowl eligibility was supposed to be about selling results, not hope. But with the idea of going bowling a doubtful thought and an October schedule that features two very possible playoff teams, selling hope is back on the forefront in recruiting and for a fanbase that’s been buying hopes and promises for a decade.

That’s not what anyone wants to hear, but it’s the truth. October for Jeremy Pruitt and his staff is about offering hope.

To sell hope, Tennessee must find quarterback production.

If you look around the country currently and in the past with the Vols — hope is found in the guy who touches the ball every play.

Quarterbacks may get too much credit and too much blame, but no one draws more hope from a player on the field than a signalcaller.

It’s why Pruitt and Jim Chaney must figure out the quarterback position. They must determine who gives them the best chance to be successful. They must determine how to manage the position to be successful including what offensive direction they want to go. They must determine the best way to be productive at quarterback.

Why? Because everyone involved in orange needs hope.

In 1994, Tennessee was 1-3 and had been uncompetitive against Florida. Then they found hope in a loss at Mississippi State when Peyton Manning threw an out pattern to Kendrick Jones and spent the rest of that season growing as a quarterback as an offense and as a team.

Even in a tough loss to Alabama that season, there was hope because of Manning.

In 2000, that hope was found in Casey Clausen. In 2004, Erik Ainge provided so much hope that then head coach Phillip Fulmer compared Ainge to Manning heading into 2005. Then there was Tyler Bray, Josh Dobbs and Jonathan Crompton.

It’s not just the case at Tennessee. Look at what freshman Sam Howell is doing for hopes at North Carolina. Adrian Martinez at Nebraska. Even Kyle Trask at Florida and what ever back up Clay Helton is playing at Southern Cal.

Tennessee is 1-3 on the year instead of being at least half way to bowl eligibility because of poor quarterback play. Whether it’s a change in personnel, a change in scheme, or whatever the quarterback position must get fixed.

You don’t win in football without production under center.

You don’t offer hope without it either.