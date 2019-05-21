MURFREESBORO — Tennessee is desperate for linebacker help and one of the top performers at the Nashville Regional Opening is hoping to hear back from the Vols soon.

Horn Lake (Miss.) prospect Jakivuan Brown earned an invite to the Opening Finals after dominating drills and running a 4.64 40-yard dash and jumping 36 inches at 6-foot-3, 225-pounds. The former tight end turned 3-star linebacker holds 10 offers, including from LSU, Auburn, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. The Vols have yet to pull the trigger.

“Absolutely I want a Tennessee offer,” Brown said.

“I haven’t heard from them in a little while. Maybe since March.”

Brown visited Tennessee in February for a Junior Day and immediately started liking the Vols. He toured campus, saw the facilities and had a chat with head coach Jeremy Pruitt and Tracy Rocker and got to know area recruiter Will Friend better.

“I loved Tennessee. The visit was like home. It was like, ‘I could see myself up there,’” he said.

“I know what I’d have to do. Can’t be late for practice. Classes are right close to the dorms. I loved it.”