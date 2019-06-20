Houston, Texas tight end Reggie Brown thought Tennessee liked him a good bit as the Vols had been closely evaluating him. So it wasn’t a complete surprised when the Vols offered the 6-3, 230 pound prospect out of Legacy High School.

“They came to see me twice before they offered,” Brown said. “They came by the school and then they came back and watched us practice.

“They like how I move. They like my hips and my hands and my route running. I feel like I can do it all.”

Brown also has an offer from Louisville as well as eight other offers. Since the Tennessee offer, Brown’s phone has been ringing a lot more.

“Texas A&M has been by the school to see me,” Brown said. “They have been in contact with me.

“I think the offer was a big deal because it’s a good school and in the SEC. Because of that offer other schools are noticing me as well.”

Brown, who tries to model him game after Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has stayed in contact with Tennessee’s staff and plans to be on Rocky Top this summer.

“Coach Chaney has texted me and we have swamped texts some. Coach Johnson is recruiting me and we talk regularly,” Brown said.

Brown recently camped at Alabama and at Memphis. The 2020 prospect said he’s in no hurry not make a decision noting it will come down to just a “gut feeling” on where he goes. In the meantime Brown’s focus is on improving his game

“Getting out of my breaks better at the top of my routes,” Brown said. “I’m working a lot on my releases as well.”