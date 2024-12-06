How Cade Phillips gives Tennessee 'a different look' off the bench

Tennessee forward Cade Phillips (12) dunks over Syracuse forward Jyare Davis (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) (Photo by The Associated Press)

Gregg Polinsky was the first to notice it. The Tennessee assistant basketball coach, charged with scouting and evaluating Cade Phillips as a prep standout at the Link Academy two years ago, picked up on something that is now paying dividends for the No. 3 Vols early in their 2024-25 campaign. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM What Polinsky saw on full display Tuesday night when Phillips came off the bench early to scored on three-straight possessions to highlight a 12-point, six rebound performance that helped Tennessee to a convincing 96-70 win over Syracuse at Food City Center. “A lot of credit to coach (Gregg) Polinksy," Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. "He watched Cade (Phillips), knew him and evaluated him at a level. What he saw in Cade was a big-time competitive spirit and a guy that was willing to get better."

That willingness has allowed the 6-foot-9 Phillips to carve out a role for himself through the first eight games of his sophomore season. It started in the locker room inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit when Phillips approached team sports performance director Garrett Mendenwald moments after Tennessee's season ended in a loss to Purdue in the Elite Eight. The next day, Phillips was back in the team facilities in Knoxville. "Some people on the outside might not realize how physical of a sport this is," Phillips told VolReport in October. "But if you’re not strong enough and your body can’t handle it. After the Purdue game, it was the same mindset. We got back and got straight to it.” Phillips is handling it. He has handled a lot over the last three months. When J.P. Estrella was limited with an injury in preseason practices, Phillips took on a heavier load. He has had to do the same since Estrella was ruled over for the remainder of the season, now offering Tennessee what Barnes calls, "a different look" among its three bigs, Felix Okpara included. There times against Syracuse that both Phillips and the 6-11 Okapra, who was among the Vols' offense transfer haul, were on the floor at the time time.