How Chaz Lanier shot out of slump in Vols' win over Mississippi State

Rick Barnes pulled Chaz Lanier to the side after practice Monday.

It was a conversation between coach and player that has been repeated throughout Lanier's first season at the highest level of college basketball, one that has had highs and lows.

Lanier, who spent the previous four seasons at North Florida before transferring to Tennessee as one of the most sought-after shooting guards in the offseason transfer portal cycle, looked the part in the first-half of the Vols' schedule.

Brought in to make up for the production lost from record-setting guard Dalton Knecht after his departure to the NBA, Lanier was on pace for several program records of his own, headlining one of the best starts in school history.

But once SEC play arrived, so did Lanier's shooting slump. Barnes has been there to remind him through post-practice talks and one-on-one film sessions of the difference in playing in the toughest league in the country, including on the eve of No. 6 Tennessee's game against No. 14 Mississippi State.

Just three days after Lanier turned the ball over five times and missed a game-tying free throw in the final seconds of the Vols' loss at Vanderbilt, he was the tone-setter vs. the Bulldogs, finishing with a game-high 23 points on 8-17 shooting from the field and five 3-pointers in a 68-56 Tennessee victory at Food City Center.

"(Lanier) did what we talked about. I just keep telling him, he’s at a different level," Barnes said. "This is all new for him. He's never been guarded physically, probably never been bumped like he has been. It’s just a whole different level...I thought tonight he really did do some of the things that we had been talking about that allowed him to get some separation and get a good look at and knowing where to attack on the court, the space he needs to get to, ready to shoot."