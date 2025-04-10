How DeSean Bishop's decision to come to Tennessee paid off

DeSean Bishop had other options. People he knew told him to pursue them.

The record-shattering, do-it-all running back at Karns High School in Knoxville, had a number of offers to pick from following his senior season. Tennessee showed some interest, but he committed to Coastal Carolina. Then Bishop decided to bet on himself.

Coastal Carolina offered a scholarship and more certainty for the two-time Tennessee Class 5A Mr. Football winner, the nearby Vols did not. But Bishop felt he could play in the SEC.

Two years later, he has his scholarship and is preparing for his biggest role yet in the Tennessee backfield as a redshirt sophomore.

"I'm blessed," Bishop said. "A lot of kids in Knoxville would love to have the opportunity that I have. Not a lot of people from my city get this opportunity."

Bishop wasn't sure he'd ever be in the position he is now. His decision to take a walk-on spot with the Vols became even riskier when he suffered a season-ending injury in fall camp his freshman season.

But the 5-foot-10, 208-pound Bishop worked his way back and up the depth chart. He took a bulk of the No. 2 carries behind Dylan Sampson during a record campaign a year ago, finishing with 455 yards and three touchdowns on 74 carries despite battling injuries again at times and having to compete with two scholarship backs in Khalifa Keith and Cam Seldon.

Keith and Seldon transferred out and Tennessee granted Bishop a scholarship in January.

"I ain't gonna lie, I can't even say that I did (expect to be potentially starting)," Bishop said. "Especially because of being hurt and you've got a lot of good guys in front of you, guys with more (recruiting) stars and stuff like that.

"But I trusted in God, and it deepened my faith. If He didn't think I could handle what's ahead of me this year, then He wouldn't have put me in it."

Bishop isn't assured of the starting job in 2025. Peyton Lewis, a four-star prospect in the Vols' 2024 signing class is back and healthy after missing last spring and closing out his freshman year strong with 399 yards and three scores.

Tennessee went and pulled veteran running back Star Thomas, who led Duke in rushing last season with 871 yards and seven touchdowns, out of the transfer portal in with one year of eligibility left.

"I know there's an opportunity to be that guy," Bishop said. "I feel like I'm embracing that. I feel like I've worked to deserve that spot, but I'm not going to get complacent. I'm living in the moment, and I know I'll reap the benefits when the season comes around."

For Bishop, avoiding complacency after the feel-good story season he had in 2024 means keeping the approach of the overlooked, undervalued, underdog that arrived on campus with no guarantees a couple of years ago.

Running backs coach De'Rail Sims hasn't seen him lose that edge.

"You don't just have kind of production (in high school) if you're not a really good player," Sims said. "He always has that chip on his shoulder. He always has a point to prove. But he carries himself where he's not arrogant. He has confidence, but he's still humble."