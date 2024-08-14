DeSean Bishop has brought an old school approach to Tennessee's largely new-look backfield.

There isn't much that has fazed the red-shirt freshman running back since he joined the Vols, even joining a deep and experienced position group as a freshman last year. He credits that to his days at nearby Karns High School, where he was a two-time Mr. Football star and accounted for more than 8,300 yards as a do-it-all player.

"I took a lot of carries in high school," Bishop said. "That's just the mentality I bring on the field. I don't let a lot stuff bother me. I just play game. When my game flows, that's when I get in my groove."

For first-year Tennessee running backs coach De'Rail Sims, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound Bishop is a rare type of player these days, one that has gone from walk-on to injured to now a realistic option in the Vols running backs rotation nearly two weeks before the season opener.

Sims recognized as much when he was recruiting Bishop at his previous job at Louisville and that hasn't changed now that the two are together at Tennessee.

“(Bishop) is kind of a throwback football player from a mentality standpoint. Like he doesn’t get flustered," Sims said. "He has his routine in terms of his body maintenance. He does a really good job when he comes out here and attack. He’s very, very hard on himself. So if he makes a mistake he’s frustrated with himself, but it doesn’t affect him on the next play...In terms of what I look at with him, I see him as an old school throwback player.

"To where it’s like that guy that you can just keep hitting and hitting and hitting and he just keeps getting stronger and stronger as the game goes along.”

That bodes well for Tennessee's run game, which has gone through some uncertainties through three weeks of fall camp. Those uncertainties have given Bishop, once a three-star prospect with no SEC offers, a bigger platform.

Projected No. 2 running back Cam Seldon has been non-contact in practices has he recovered from a shoulder injury last spring, giving Bishop, Khalifa Kieth and newcomer Peyton Lewis more reps behind unquestioned stater Dylan Sampson.

Bishop isn't in the position he's in just because of injuries ahead of him, though. A meticulous note taker, Sims touted Bishop's attention to detail in team meetings and the extra hours he has put in at the team facilities.

That has translated to Tennessee's scrimmages, where Bishop has been a standout player, often earning the praise of head coach Josh Heupel.

"When (Bishop) attacks it on the field, he’s going to be the first guy out there," Sims said. "He’s always going to be the last guy to leave because he’s always getting extra work in. So his mentality is a bulldog mentality, in terms of he’s going to attack it every day.”

Bishop was in a different position this time a year ago.

He was well down the depth chart behind Jaylen Wright, who went on to rush for more than 1,000 yards last season, Jabari Small and Sampson, but made the most of his reps that spring. Then right before the Vols' season started, Bishop injured his ankle and was out the rest of the year.

For a player that combined for 8,347 yards and 102 touchdowns and finished his career as one of the top rushers in Tennessee high school football history, his place on the sidelines was an unfamiliar spot.

"My junior year (in high school) I had 442 carries and never thought about an injury at all. Never thought about getting hurt," Bishop said. "I come here and get rolled up on wrong and it killed my season. But we're back and we're stronger than ever."

Bishop is back and physically looks the part. But time away helped his mental approach, too.

A year removed from the injury, Bishop is more mature and more aware of his purpose.

"(I'm) just starting to become more of a man," Bishop said. "My first few months here, my head was not in the right space. Not doing what I was supposed to do off the field, on the field. I feel like injury really helped me lock in a little bit. It brought my focus more towards football.

"I kind of got a little off track with what my purpose was and my goals. I'd say it really helped me get my focus and know what I've got to get done."