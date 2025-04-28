How each Tennessee football draft pick fits with their NFL team

The 2025 NFL Draft has concluded with four Tennessee football players being selected and multiple signing undrafted free agent deals. This means the next wave of Vols in the NFL now know what team their career will continue on. Here's how each draft pick out of Tennessee fits in with their new squad. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

EDGE James Pearce Jr. — Falcons (Round 1, Pick 26)

Playing LEO at Tennessee, James Pearce Jr. will likely fill a role similar to Byron Young with the Rams after he played the same spot with the Vols. This means he won't be a defensive end, but rather an outside linebacker. With Pearce's biggest strength as a pass rusher, he'll still get plenty of looks as a rusher. However, he likely won't be the starter right away. The Falcons employ Leonard Floyd, a veteran who is entering his first year with Atlanta. His experience will likely lead to him being the starter but Pearce should get plenty of chances to rotate in and cause havoc. Khalid Kareem is also in the room as he enters year two with the Falcons and six in the NFL.

DT Omarr Norman-Lott — Chiefs (Round 2, Pick 63)

Omarr Norman-Lott joins a deep and talented group of defensive tackles in Kansas City. The headliner of the group is Chris Jones who is one of the best defenders in the league. The other projected starter is Jerry Tillery who has put together an effective NFL tenure as he heads into year seven and first with the Chiefs. Also providing depth are Marlon Tuipulotu, Mike Pennel Jr. and Fabien Lovett Sr. It may not be the clearest path to instant play time for Norman-Lott, but taking him in the second round shows Kansas City's belief in him to be an impactful player.

WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. — Raiders (Round 4, Pick 108)

Despite not going until the fourth round, Dont'e Thornton Jr. has the chance to earn some significant snaps with the Raiders. Las Vegas' top receiver is Jakobi Meyers with Tre Tucker also a solid option. However, the projected starter alongside that pair is another rookie in Jack Bech out of TCU. As a rookie, Thornton is expected to be in the two-deep. This will give him a good amount of looks for a first-year player. With one of the starters being just as inexperienced, it'll be a healthy battle for who earns that spot as a rookie.

RB Dylan Sampson — Browns (Round 4, Pick 126)