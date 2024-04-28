Tennessee football saw three players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft this weekend. With each being a Day 3 selection, their path to seeing the field in their NFL careers will have to come through climbing the depth chart. Here's how each of the former Vols fit on their new team and the position group they walk into. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

RB Jaylen Wright - Miami Dolphins

Advertisement

Jaylen Wright adds blistering speed to what is already considered the fastest offense in the NFL. Joining the likes of Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle will give the Dolphins another dynamic option. In terms of the running back room Wright walks into, he will have to compete for playing time. The two players that will demand the most snaps are Raheem Mostert and Achane who are coming off impressive seasons. Also in the mix are Jeff Wilson Jr. and Salvon Ahmed. Wright will be a candidate to beat both of these players for the third role, though. Miami pulling the trigger on Wright in the fourth round shows they have faith he can make an impact over the depth of its current roster. Don't expect Wright to make an instant impact for the Dolphins, but he could work his way into a big role by taking advantage of early opportunities.

QB Joe Milton III - New England Patriots

Joe Milton III finds his new home with the Patriots. He was their sixth-round selection but the second quarterback taken by the franchise. With the third overall pick, New England took Drake Maye out of North Carolina. This makes the path to seeing the field for Milton even more tricky. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: NFL DRAFT: Former Tennessee football players sign UDFA contracts Milton comes in as what is likely the fourth option for the Patriots. The starting job will be decided between veteran Jacoby Brissett and the rookie Maye. Behind that duo is Bailey Zappe who has already started eight games in his two-year NFL career. The door isn't necessarily closed on Milton, though. While his age isn't in his favor, he is still a raw talent with the tools to be a successful NFL quarterback. The Patriots are taking a swing on this and while he'll start buried on the depth chart, there's always a chance he impresses enough to climb.

CB Kamal Hadden - Kansas City Chiefs