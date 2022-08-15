How film study with a mentor helped change Hyatt's path

For junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, 2022 is the year of a new start. A change in attitude, mindset, drive, and goals after a 2021 season that was one to forget.

Hyatt opened the year as a starter. Only to lose that job and see his role greatly diminished. He had 4 catches for 62 yards against Bowling Green. He didn’t have another catch till 5 games later. The South Carolina native finished with 21 catches for 226 yards and 2 touchdowns and spent more time watching than playing.

“Last year it was hard on me,” Hyatt stated. “I think I lost my confidence. I didn’t really know the offense as well as I know it this year. I wasn’t going as hard last year. Velus (Jones) helped me a lot when he was here. He was the guy who stood up and took over the role when I couldn’t. Just watching him and how he played receiver and what you can do when you are playing well. I think that was one of the biggest reasons (for changing). In high school, I didn’t really go through a lot of adversity because high school is kind of easy as far as football. When you get up here in the SEC, you are going against big time players, I needed to change my mindset.”

Hyatt praises the man to took his job for helping him re-commit himself to the game, this program and his teammates.

“Right before he left to train for the draft he sat me down. He know I was going through stuff last year. He sat me down and told me what you could do out of this offense,” Hyatt said. “We watched film together. That’s why I say this is a brotherhood. That’s something a lot of people don’t do. That’s why I have so much respect for him and I thank him for everything he has done. It’s made me the man I am today.”

Jones, who’s in training camp with the Chicago Bears, told Volquest his message to Hyatt was a simple one.

“I told him if I can do it in one year you can too. I showed him it’s possible. This offense is set up for success and we have God given speed. Go take advantage of it and get paid.

“Jalin is like a little brother to me and I don’t nearly have the amount of athleticism he has. We have talked a lot and he knows what he needs to do this season. I think he can be a future first round pick.”