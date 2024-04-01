As a senior in high school, Jermod McCoy primarily played on offense as a wide receiver for Whitehouse in Texas.

He was considered a two-star athlete by Rivals.com and ultimately chose to play at Oregon State simply because it was the biggest offer on the table. It would ultimately prove to be his only Power Five offer, as well.

When he got to Corvallis, he went under a position change, though. Instead of sticking with wide receiver, he made the choice to convert to defensive back.

This change came after playing a few games on the defensive side at the end of his high school career. After showing flashes, his family and the people around him helped show him it was the best route for his future.

"I kind of had the option to play receiver coming out of high school but I chose to play DB because my family and everyone was telling me it was probably my ticket to get to where I want to be," said McCoy. "It's probably just the best choice for me to play DB. That's how I ended up making the flip at Oregon State to DB."

With a chip on his shoulder after being under-recruited, McCoy quickly became a dependable option for the Beavers' secondary.

After impressing in one season at Oregon State, McCoy reopened his recruitment by entering the transfer portal. Quickly, his phone flooded with calls as the schools that looked over him as a high schooler became aware of his talents.

McCoy admitted it was a balance of emotions. On one hand, he felt blessed to be in the position. On the other, it was stressful to deal with the attention he received from coaches across the country.

Ultimately, McCoy wound up at Tennessee. It was the coaching staff's ability to make him feel at home and the team's pro-style mentality at practice that sold him.

Now, he is projected to be a starter in the Vols' secondary as just a sophomore. While he adjusts to his new home, he's relying on the skills he learned as a wide receiver on the football field.

"It definitely helped me learn wide receiver tendencies," said McCoy. "Just keying things like that, that just helps me make plays knowing what's finna come."

There are changes that he needed to recognize, as well. He pointed at the fact that the receiver gets to make the play happen, the defensive back needs to react.

"Playing defense, it's more technical," said McCoy. "You've got to be a lot more locked in. Just pay attention more to little things and looking at things that the offense is doing and just making adjustments off of that. We're reacting to them. At receiver, you get to make the move on them but at DB you've got to like be locked in and react off of them with good technique and things like that."

The Vols like what he brings to the table, though. With his background as a wide receiver, it doesn't take much time watching his tape to see his ability to pinpoint the ball.

That's exactly what the staff pointed out to him as they recruited him out of the portal.

With the older pieces of Tennessee's secondary either entering the NFL Draft, running out of eligibility or transferring, there is plenty of playing time for the taking with McCoy toward the top of the list.