How Joe Milton won Tennessee's starting quarterback job

When Joe Milton arrived at Tennessee after transferring from Michigan, Vols offensive lineman Cade Mays thought he was a defensive end. As sophomore receiver Jimmy Calloway summarized to the media during fall camp, Milton is just “different.” At 6-foot-5, 244-pounds, there’s a multitude of reasons as to why the Pahokee, Florida native is viewed as the Paul Bunyan of Tennessee football heading into Josh Heupel’s debut season on Rocky Top. So, how did Milton beat out sophomore Harrison Bailey and Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker for the starting job? Seniors Matthew Butler and Jerome Carvin summarized it perfectly when meeting with the media on Monday after Heupel announced that Milton had won the job. Butler was asked whether there was a moment during camp in which he knew Milton had won the job. The defensive lineman said there wasn’t, but that's a good thing. “It’s a good thing that I don’t say that because he’s consistent,” Butler explained. “He was consistent and consistently getting better the whole time, so I think that’s a good thing. But you can see traits from the get-go.” “He’s been consistent,” Carvin added. “He’s been stacking days. He’s been doing a great job. I’m very excited to see him play.”

What about from a coaches standpoint? How exactly did Milton secure their trust? Well, he checked off the three main boxes that Heupel, offensive coordinator Alex Golesh and quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle look for in their quarterback. When Golesh met with the media early in camp, he elaborated on the importance of consistency and efficiency. When Halzle spoke, he spoke about extending plays with their legs and the ability to push the ball down field vertically. All three coaches harped on the importance to process things quickly due to the tempo in which the offense operates at. Milton checked all of those boxes and did so rather early in camp despite enrolling at Tennessee following spring practice. In fact, Milton had been running the first team offense in practice up to 10 days before he officially won the job. He earned those first team reps after standing out in UT’s second scrimmage of camp. “I don’t think it was just one thing,” Heupel told the media on Monday when explaining how Milton won the job. “At the end of the day, it felt like Joe, his grasp of the offense in a short amount of time, his growth during the middle portion of training camp, his acceleration in what we’re doing, some physical attributes, decision making, led us to put the ball in his hands here, this first ball game.”