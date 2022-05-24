How Josh Elander helped turn Tennessee baseball around

Josh Elander has spent many Knoxville evenings sitting on his back porch calling one recruit after the next.

Elander, with his wife Brittany sitting next to him reading a book, has sold the vision of Tennessee’s baseball program under Tony Vitello to hundreds of recruits. Yet it hasn’t always been as simple a process as his evening may sound.

Vitello hired Elander in August of 2017 after spending one season as a volunteer assistant coach at Arkansas. Elander had played for Vitello at TCU in 2011 and 2012, and was now set to work for him as an assistant coach on Vitello’s first-ever coaching staff.

“I was just really excited to have the opportunity to continue working for Tony,” Elander said. “Him and I go way back. When I was in college, every Thursday night, we’d get our work in, in the cage. He was always available. He’s a guy that locked it in for me how I wanted to be as a coach. He helped me get to Arkansas and then him giving me this opportunity, I was incredibly excited. At the same time, there was a big sense of ‘I’ve got a lot of work to do’ because this guy put his neck on the line for me and now it’s time to pay the toll.”

Vitello hired Elander to many roles, but his most important role was serving as the team’s recruiting coordinator.

The newly-minted assistant was tasked with leading the charge in recruiting for a program that was an afterthought in the most talent-rich conference there is in college baseball.

Still, Elander had optimism about the vision that could be sold because of what he remembered about playing in Knoxville as an opponent.

“The first thing we noticed was how beautiful of a place it is,” Elander said. “Driving down Neyland Drive by the river, I knew there was a lot of potential. And I knew if Tony Vitello was the head coach, there would be good days ahead.”

Elander was confident in the vision that could be sold, but that didn’t make it any easier of a task. He still had to get recruits on the phone, and then get them to campus.

“There were some guys on the road during our first summer who we asked to call and they wouldn’t,” Elander said. “We just stayed the course and went for guys that are athletic and can do a lot of different things. We weren’t afraid to be told no and leaned on the relationships we had in recruiting. Then it started turning for the better. I thought once we got guys to campus and let them get around Knoxville and be around Coach Vitello and Coach (Frank) Anderson, that they would see it was a hidden gem in the league.”

Not only was Elander a paid assistant for the first time in his young coaching career, but Vitello was a head coach for the first time.

Vitello was hired by Tennessee after four seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Arkansas, the same role he hired Elander to fill in Knoxville.

Becoming a head coach is so much more than simply coaching baseball and Elander helped relieve Vitello of the day-to-day stress that comes along with being the head coach, yet alone for the first time.

“Everyone knows there’s someone behind the scenes that is doing a lot of the work, but isn’t getting a lot of the credit,” Vitello said of Elander. “He’s been that piece.

“If we showed up to work and he was on vacation, we would all be lost as far as where we’re at with our 11.7 (scholarship distribution), who are the guys we’re talking to this week, what games are we going to go watch. The biggest thing is that he allows me to tune into the details or responsibilities that I have to do. It also allows Frank (Anderson) to just work with the pitchers. He’s got the most important thing to every athletic program has going on and that’s recruiting. He’s got it locked up and he’s certainly involved us because we want to have relationships with all of our players, but again, that means, what games do we need to go to, who do we need to talk to on the phone, building relationships with coaches, building relationships with kids and some of these kids are literally 14 or 15 years old, so not only is it more time-consuming than it was back in the day, but it’s an even bigger challenge because you have all of these recruiting classes you’re trying to juggle at once.”