ago football Edit

How motivation powered Vols' Bru McCoy to quicker-than-expected recovery

Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy nearing full health as the Vols’ 2024 season approaches.
Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy nearing full health as the Vols’ 2024 season approaches. (Tennessee Athletics)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Bru McCoy could tell a difference last April.

The Tennessee wide receiver, recovering from an ankle injury that forced him to miss the remainder of what was expected to be a breakout season in 2023, began gaining more movement near the end spring practices.

By the time fall camp began in late July, McCoy hardly looked the part of a player in recovery. A motivation, fueled by watching from an unfamiliar spot on the sidelines and the prospect of making up for lost time, powered him through the rehab process.

Now, McCoy is primed for his best season yet as the headliner in Tennessee's deeper and more talented wide receivers room.

"You push rigorous rehab throughout spring because you've got the motivation of watching your teammates go out there and practice everyday," McCoy said. "As spring was kind of wrapping up, I was able to do more football-based movements and things of that nature. Things involving catching the football, slowed down route-running. When I was able to do that at a higher level, then I was able to see like, 'OK, I'm doing this a lot earlier than I anticipated.'

"Come camp, I wanted to be 100%. You kind of move your goals a little bit closer and you push the needle a little bit more."

The play that marred McCoy's season--his second with the Vols since transferring from Southern California in 2022--began routine.

He caught a pass from then-quarterback Joe Milton III around midfield late in the first half against South Carolina at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 30, 2023. Then McCoy was brought down awkwardly to the turf.

After laying on the field for an extended amount of time before being carted off, the diagnosis--a fracture dislocation of his right ankle--struck a blow to the Vols' offense, which limped through the rest of the year.

The path to get McCoy back on the field seemed daunting enough. Getting back to the player he was before the injury is a different challenge. The latter remains to be seen and may not be any clearer when No. 15 Tennessee opens its season against Chattanooga on Aug. 31 (12:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

As far as participating, McCoy has looked the part, even to the surprise of the coaching staff.

"It is absolutely insane what that kid did this offseason," Tennessee offensive coordinator Joey Halzle said on July 30. "For everything going on and as far as players people are excited about. That ankle injury, we all saw it. The fact that that kid is out there running full speed and making cuts and catches. He didn't gain a bunch of weight, and he still looks like a superhero when he walks around out here. This guy is absolutely insane, the way he went through that."

McCoy may have even surprised himself.

The injury required multiple surgeries and more than a week in the hospital before he could even begin to entertain the thought of returning to the field. Now less than two weeks from potentially playing in his first real game in 11 months, McCoy can't help but take a little pride in himself.

"I've learned I can do anything I put my mind to. I'm hard-headed and resilient. When I say I am going to do something, I am going to do it," McCoy said. "I will find a way to trap it down and find a way to get it done. I have definitely made myself proud going through this process and getting done what I was able to get done. Obviously, it all leads up to what's going on in a week and a half. I just think about the opportunity to get back in Neyland, to get back in the environment.

"To do what I love, being able to play freely and not worry about being an injured guy anymore."

There will be an adjustment phase, of course.

McCoy and now full-time starter Nico Iamaleava could be one of the most lethal quarterback-wide receiver combinations in the SEC despite never having been on the field in a meaningful game together.

But what they lack in experience playing together, they've more than made up for in their relationship over the last year. For McCoy, catching passes from Iamaleava was among the motivations for getting back to full health.

"You want to be available for a guy like Nico (Iamaleava)," McCoy said. "It was more motivation for me to just keep pushing."

"(McCoy) has brought me along a long way," Iamaleava added. "Learning how to carry yourself on and off the field, I feel like I've learned a great amount. Bru and I have always had a tight relationship, so I can't wait to go out there and play with him on the field."

–––––

–––––

