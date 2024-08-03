William Inge noticed the car sitting in a near-empty parking lot throughout the summer.

Tennessee's first-year linebackers coach had seen it enough to know that it belonged to Arion Carter, who stayed late--sometimes into the wee hours of the morning--in the facilities watching film.

Carter's approach, coming off of an injury that sidelined him late in a promising freshman season a year ago, is one of a number of things that Inge has learned about the makeup of the Vols' linebackers room over the last five months.

"Their element of preparation is, for them, I would say beyond their years right now to see the things that they do when no one is watching, when you’re not around," Inge said. "They are what you would call your 'junkies in the building.' Sometimes when you leave the parking lot, how you say, ‘well gosh, there’s, there’s a car sitting over there.’ I wonder is this car broken? So I would send a text message, ‘Hey, AC (Arion Carter) man is your car, are you okay? Is your car good?'

"No coach, I’m just here in the linebacker room watching a film and this at 10:30, 11 o’clock at night. And that’s, to me, that’s what it’s all about."

It didn't take long for Carter to make an impression on Inge, who took the job after two seasons at Washington in February, just like it didn't take long for Carter to make an impression at Tennessee as a newcomer.

A highly sought after prospect from Smyrna, Tennessee in the Vols' 2024 signing class, Carter appeared in eight games and found himself in a bigger role than expected because of injuries.

Carter was seemingly hitting his stride at WILL linebacker before his own injury derailed his season against Kentucky in November.

He underwent shoulder surgery and was limited in spring practices, making little to no contact through 15 practices. Now, he's back on the field, going full speed three practices into Tennessee's fall camp and poised for a starting spot.

"It was a minor setback for a major comeback," Carter said. "I was so grateful for having a great support staff, teammates. A great athletic training staff to get me where I am now, if not even better than where I was."