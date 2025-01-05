How Tennessee ‘manhandled’ Arkansas in SEC opener

John Calipari strode to the table in the press conference room inside Food City Center Saturday.

In front of a pool of reporters, who hadn’t yet begun to roll their cameras or recorders, the first-year Arkansas head coach offered an unprompted answer.

“I’ve had better days,” he said.

For Calipari, there wasn’t much to say about what No. 1 Tennessee had just done to his Razorbacks team in both teams’ SEC opener.

He has coached more than 15 seasons in the league—first at Kentucky and now at Arkansas and there have been few games he has been a part of where an opponent dominated quite like the Vols did on Saturday.

“They’re the No. 1 team in the country for a reason,” Calipari said. “And my disappointment wasn’t in coming to Tennessee and losing a game. It was they kind of manhandled us.”

If Tennessee (14-0) continues to stack those kings of performances, it will remain No. 1 for awhile.

The Vols' historic, unbeaten start--the first in program history since the 1922-23 won its first 14 games--has been helped greatly by its two transfer additions in guard Chaz Lanier and forward Igor Milicic Jr.

If there were any concerns that the two players--who played previously at North Florida and Charlotte, respectively--could handle the grind of a playing in what has been the best league in college basketball, they quelled them.

Against Arkansas (11-3), they looked like seasoned SEC veterans.