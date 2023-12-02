The college football regular season has come to a close. For Tennessee, it went 8-4 (4-4 SEC) in its slate while taking a step back from the 2022 campaign. Here is how the Vols compared statistically on defense to the rest of the conference. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

Tennessee allowed an average of 348.7 yards per game in 2023.

In terms of total yardage allowed per match, Tennessee was above average compared to the rest of the conference. The Vols gave up an average of 348.7 yards per match — good for fifth in the SEC. They trailed just Georgia, Texas A&M, Alabama and Missouri.

Tennessee allowed an average of 113.8 rushing yards per game in 2023.

Just as Tennessee's rush offense was elite, the team's rush defense was also the second-best in the conference. It gave up a mere 113.8 yards per game in this fashion. The only program above the Vols was Texas A&M who allowed 106.7 yards on the ground. Leading the run stop were the pair of starting linebackers. They finished the season with the most tackles on the team. Elijah Herring totaled 75 and Aaron Beasley finished with 67. Jaylen McCollough also stepped in from the safety position for 54.

Tennessee allowed an average of 234.9 passing yards per game in 2023.

Tennessee's passing defense was a major step back from its rush stop. The Vols ranked 10th in the SEC while allowing 234.9 yards through the air per contest. The only teams below Tennessee in pass defense were Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: How Tennessee's offense stacked up to the rest of the SEC in 2023 Kamal Hadden was the best defensive back in his limited time. He broke up seven passes and had three interceptions. McCollough also had three picks. While getting after the quarterback, James Pearce Jr. led the way with 8.5 sacks.

Tennessee allowed an average of 22.0 points per game in 2023.