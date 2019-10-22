How the future fared
McDaniel and St. John’s College beat Our Lady of Good Counsel 34-31
Robinson and Carver suffered their fourth straight loss as they fell to Eufaula 20-7
Hodge and Maryville beat Ooltewah 38-0. Hodge had 6 carries for 23 yards.
Calloway was responsible for four total TDs and 200 rushing yards in Morrow's 40-0 win over Drew HS. Calloway ran for one touchdown, threw for two others and had an interception return for a score.
Green had two tackles in Hutchinson's 85-3 win over Dodge City C.C.
Williamson is out for the year with a torn ACL
Hyatt was injured in the first quarter of Dutch Fork's 43-7 win over Lexington High School
Due to injury, Mays didn't play in Catholic's 34-20 loss to Baylor
Lawrence and Ensworth had a bye