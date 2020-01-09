Let’s start with this, if I were Trey Smith, I would’ve announced my decision to go pro this afternoon.

With the uncertainty surrounding Smith’s health situation — twice in the last two years Tennessee’s offensive lineman had to stop playing football due to blood clots and related issues — securing my financial future and not playing another down of football for free seems like the prudent move.

But I’m not Trey Smith.

And I won’t begrudge any player who elects to go pro or return to school, no matter their decision. Everyone makes a choice for their own reasons. Smith loves Tennessee, and he wrestled with his choice for the last few weeks. He’s betting on himself, and that’s admirable.

Ultimately, the Jackson native believes Tennessee’s medical plan — one that limited his contact and practice time in 2019 — worked in keeping him healthy but that his development as a player was stunted a bit by a lack of reps. In his estimation, returning for another season will help his draft stock in 2020.

I don’t know if that’s absolutely true, but Smith’s decision to return to school, coupled with Wednesday’s news that former 5-star Cade Mays transferred to Tennessee, leaves the Vols’ offensive line with some fascinating sliding door possibilities in 2020.

Smith’s decision is unequivocally a boost for the Vols, as all five starters from Tennessee’s win over Indiana in the Gator Bowl are now set to return for the 2020 season. This now includes Smith and senior Brandon Kennedy, who announced after the comeback victory that he had been granted a sixth-year of eligibility.

Sophomores Wanya Morris, who started 12 games at left tackle, and Darnell Wright will also be back, same for contributing veterans like Jerome Carvin, who became a fixture at right guard late in the season, K’Rojhn Calbert, who actually beat out Wright for the right tackle job toward the end of the year, and Riley Locklear.

Redshirt freshmen Chris Akporoghene and Jackson Lampley remain in the mix, and freshmen Cooper Mays, James Robinson and Javontez Spraggins should infuse the room with more depth.

The wild card returnee is Jahmir Johnson, who has one season of eligibility remaining but was largely a spectator in 2019 after starting 11 games in Jeremy Pruitt’s first season on Rocky Top. A healthy (and focused) Johnson could compete for a job this fall, or Johnson, who has released a slew of opaque tweets during the season, might seek greener pastures elsewhere.