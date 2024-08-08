Rodney Garner had a plan. Jaxson Moi changed it.

Before Moi arrived at Tennessee as a defensive line transfer from Stanford, Garner already had in mind the role he expected him to play in a deep tackle room. Three weeks of practices last spring and early in fall camp have changed Moi's trajectory, and Garner is happy with that.

I had one plan for (Moi). He came in and he probably exceeded what I had in mind so he sort of deviated my plan," Garner said. "But I think Jaxson's going to be a really good player for us and he’s a tremendous leader. He’s going command respect in that locker room from everybody.

"His teammates respect him. They like him, all of them. So I couldn’t be more excited to have him in my room than any other guys.”

Moi is a self-described "locker room guy," likely a reason why he made such an early impression after joining the team in January after two seasons at Stanford.

He appeared in 12 games with the Cardinal and started seven last season, totaling 15 tackles, one tackle for loss and a half sack and while he quickly won over his teammates, Moi felt he still had something to prove on the field.

"Coming in here, I don't think people knew the skills that I had," Moi said. "I think I was able to showcase a little bit of my versatility in spring ball and just turn some heads. It's been good. A long ways to go, but definitely trying to show people what I've got."