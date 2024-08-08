How Vols' defensive lineman Jaxson Moi changed Rodney Garner's plans
Rodney Garner had a plan. Jaxson Moi changed it.
Before Moi arrived at Tennessee as a defensive line transfer from Stanford, Garner already had in mind the role he expected him to play in a deep tackle room. Three weeks of practices last spring and early in fall camp have changed Moi's trajectory, and Garner is happy with that.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
I had one plan for (Moi). He came in and he probably exceeded what I had in mind so he sort of deviated my plan," Garner said. "But I think Jaxson's going to be a really good player for us and he’s a tremendous leader. He’s going command respect in that locker room from everybody.
"His teammates respect him. They like him, all of them. So I couldn’t be more excited to have him in my room than any other guys.”
Moi is a self-described "locker room guy," likely a reason why he made such an early impression after joining the team in January after two seasons at Stanford.
He appeared in 12 games with the Cardinal and started seven last season, totaling 15 tackles, one tackle for loss and a half sack and while he quickly won over his teammates, Moi felt he still had something to prove on the field.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee LEO Joshua Josephs: 'You can't really plan for us'
"Coming in here, I don't think people knew the skills that I had," Moi said. "I think I was able to showcase a little bit of my versatility in spring ball and just turn some heads. It's been good. A long ways to go, but definitely trying to show people what I've got."
Tennessee offered big stage for Moi
Moi was aware of Tennessee's defensive line success.
After he entered the transfer portal, he evaluated schools that prioritized up front. In three seasons under defensive coordinator Tim Banks, the defense line has been the most consistent position on the Vols' defense.
Tennessee ranked top 25 nationally in stopping the run in each of the last two seasons, fourth in tackles for loss and eighth in team sacks last season.
"I knew when I hit the portal that I wanted to be a part of a really explosive defense with a lot of D-line production," Moi said. I had seen that it was very prominent here at Tennessee with coach (Tim) Banks' defense."
Playing in the SEC factored into his decision, too.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: What Tennessee EDGE Caleb Herring ate to put 45 pounds on in one year
Moi, who played at Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego and is the son of former Southern California defensive end Junior Moi, is one of a growing number of players from the West Coast that have given in to the curiosity of playing football in the South.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava, wide receiver Bru McCoy and defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott are also from Southern California and have previously talked about their desire to experience the SEC as a factor in their decisions to come to Knoxville.
"I know speaking personally, and a lot of guys I grew up playing with on the West Coast, we have no idea about the South or the SEC," Moi said. "Just growing up, we want to represent the West Coast. Just being introduced to the SEC and the doors that open up to come out here, it's been a blessing. I hope to bring some more West Coast guys to Tennessee for sure."
Moi not dissuaded by experience at tackle
Moi knew what he was getting into.
Playing time at defensive tackle wasn't exactly at a premium when he joined the team ahead of spring practices.
Tennessee was returning fifth-year senior Omari Thomas, Bryson Eason, Omarr Norman-Lott and Elijah Simmons, while Daevin Hobbs was expected to have an increased role after appearing in 11 games as a freshman in 2023.
The depth chart didn't give Moi any second thoughts, though. If anything, it was selling point and given Garner's surprise at his development over the last five months, Moi has been a good fit.
WATCH ON VOLREPORT: Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner, players meet with media
"I knew if I came here I was going to have to compete, but I know at the next level I'm going to have to compete so I'm not afraid of competition," Moi said. "It's been great. The older guys, we've been able to compete, but I would say that it's been competitive not combative. We lift each other up.
"We want to do great, but we don't want anyone to do bad. Honestly, great atmosphere and great environment for sure."
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
–––––