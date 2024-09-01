Sampson was more than present in a Tennessee (1-0) offensive explosion that led to 717 total yards--just seven yards shy of tying a program record. More than 300 of those yards came on the ground.

“I think the main thing I want to stay focused on is being present and being intentional, so when it did come to this game nobody could say that it looked like I missed the beat," Sampson said. "I think that is a big thing when you don't get as many reps. I might not get all the reps in practice, but I was intentional with the way I prepared and the way I attacked the meetings and running back rooms. Just getting my feet and my wind back under me felt good.”

It was a resounding performance in Sampson's first season as the headliner of Tennessee's running backs room and one he envisioned on the days he wasn't getting reps in fall camp.

The Tennessee running back, limited at times in the weeks leading up to the No. 15 Vols' season opener against Chattanooga , looked full speed as he rushed for more than 124 yards and three touchdowns in a 69-3 victory at Neyland Stadium.

Sampson starred in a two-play drive that began with a 56-yard run and ended in his third touchdown to up the Vols' lead to 45-0 midway through the second quarter. He averaged 10.3 yards per carry and broke off first down runs of 17 and 13 yards.

After laying in wait behind 1,000-yard rusher Jaylen Wright a year ago, Sampson showed in just two quarters of football that he was ready to spearhead the Vols' run game.

It came as no surprise to fourth-year head coach Josh Heupel.

"(Sampson) was limited for a few days, but then he got back in the rotation," Heupel said. "He's been healthy for a while, and we expect him to play in the way he did today, decisive, violent cuts and he got pad under pad. Obviously, he has the ability to do anything you should want a running back to do.

"I'm going to say that, just the ability to play out in space and play at the line active. Love the performance from him today.”

There has been less certainty behind Sampson in the rest of Tennessee's running backs room.

Cam Seldon missed most of the spring with a shoulder injury and was no contact most of the way in fall camp, leading to redshirt freshman DeSean Bishop to get more reps. In his first career game since sitting out all of last season with injury, Bishop made the most of his carries in the second half.

Bishop carried the ball five times for 60 yards and a touchdown, nearly rushing for another on a 24-yard burst on third down but stumbled in the open field.

"It's just a testament to the work (Bishop) puts in," Sampson said. "Even through last year, he had so much attention to detail. I’m a believer that you reap the rewards of the seeds that you grow. He’s going to continue growing and continue going. He's so humble and hardworking. I’m happy for him.”

Seldon, who was cleared for contact near the end of camp, posted 47 yards on seven carries and sophomore Khalifa Keith rushed for a 1-yard score in the fourth quarter.

For Tennessee's backfield, the opener couldn't have been scripted better. The Vols got the most from Sampson and only needed him for a half while the rest of the room got some much-needed game reps before facing their first test against No. 24 NC State (1-0) in Charlotte next Saturday.

"Our roster is deeper, so when we have the opportunity, we are going to need those guys throughout the course of the season," Heupel said. "I think we had 35 guys, it was their first time playing inside of Neyland Stadium, playing in here. There's a lot of positives, and there's a lot of little things that we have to clean up, but it was a good start and obviously we have got a big one next week.”