Following a second straight strong close to the Early Signing Period — Tennessee went 5-for-5 on key targets Wednesday — Jeremy Pruitt & Co., turns its eyes towards finishing strong in February once again.

The Vols currently have 23 commits — and 21 signees — with room likely for an additional four prospects. Their class currently ranks 9th nationally — seventh in the SEC.

With just a little more than six weeks before the traditional National Signing Day on Feb. 5, here’s some names to know — a few are headliners, while others are guys Tennessee could evaluate more in the coming weeks.