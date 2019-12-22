How will Tennessee close out its 2020 class? Here are some names to watch
Following a second straight strong close to the Early Signing Period — Tennessee went 5-for-5 on key targets Wednesday — Jeremy Pruitt & Co., turns its eyes towards finishing strong in February once again.
The Vols currently have 23 commits — and 21 signees — with room likely for an additional four prospects. Their class currently ranks 9th nationally — seventh in the SEC.
With just a little more than six weeks before the traditional National Signing Day on Feb. 5, here’s some names to know — a few are headliners, while others are guys Tennessee could evaluate more in the coming weeks.
After flipping Jimmy Holiday from TCU and beating out Florida State and Florida for 4-star outside linebacker Morven Joseph, the Vols filled two major needs in their 2020 class — a second quarterback and an edge rusher. They added some big bodies, too, with Tyler Baron and Reginald Perry.
No doubt, 4-star Auburn defensive lineman Jay Hardy tops any wish list for Tennessee. The same goes for 5-star tight end Darnell Washington, who visited Knoxville six times the last two seasons. Washington plans to make his decision public at the Under Armour All-American Game, while Hardy has given UT the green light to continue recruiting him after opting not to sign early with the Tigers.
Dee Beckwith is another top target, but after that, Tennessee could go best player available or look to fill needs at corner, outside linebacker or another receiver.
A couple potential options came off the board this week, as 5-star wideout Rakim Jarrett surprisingly flipped to Maryland and defensive end Jonathan Horton inked with Virginia.